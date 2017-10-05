Venezuelan president visits Belarus, discusses military ties

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited Belarus, emphasizing plans to bolster military ties with the ex-Soviet nation.

Speaking at the start of Thursday's talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Maduro said that "cooperation in the military sphere has been very successful and we need to expand it."

Maduro didn't elaborate and details of military cooperation aren't immediately known.

Lukashenko said that Belarus would like to develop cooperation with Venezuela in energy, agriculture and construction.

Belarus, Russia's neighbor and ally, has exported wheat, fertilizers and medicines to Venezuela.

Maduro's visit to Belarus comes a day after his trip to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for political and diplomatic support.