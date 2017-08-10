Venezuela's high court removes 5th opposition mayor

Venezuela's government continued to crack down on opponents with an order to arrest a fifth opposition mayor who has been promoting protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

A small group of youth, some of them masked, set up barricades of strewn metal objects in the eastern Caracas district of El Hatillo on Thursday to protest the previous day's supreme court decision to order Mayor David Smolansky imprisoned for 15 months for not obeying orders to shut down the protests.

We can't allow "the dictatorship to hunt down, imprison and treat our mayors like criminals," said Andres Paez, a lawyer who joined the protest.

Smolansky, a former student activist, issued a video from an undisclosed location, calling on residents of the El Hatillo to take to the streets to uphold their right to representation against what he called the government's "political firing squad."

The all-powerful government-organized assembly rewriting the constitution was slated to meet again Thursday, possibly to condemn the Trump administration's new sanctions on several of its delegates.