Venezuela's President: Trump Won't Be Worse Than Obama

President-elect Donald Trump is receiving a backhanded compliment from the United States' arch nemesis in Latin America.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday night that he is keeping an open mind about Trump and hopes to maintain respectful relations with the incoming Republican administration. He added that he is certain that whatever changes Trump brings to Latin America and the world he won't be worse than those of Barack Obama.

During the campaign, Trump denounced "oppression" in Venezuela and accused Maduro's socialist administration of running the oil economy into the ground. Maduro has referred to Trump as a "bandit" and "mental patient."

But he's taken a softer tone since Trump's victory as Venezuela's economy has spiraled further out of control and political tensions mount.