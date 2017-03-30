Video appears to show Rio police shooting subjects on ground

Brazilian military police say they are investigating a video that appears to show two officers shoot injured suspects who are on the ground.

The video, shared widely on social media, led to protests Thursday night in northern Rio de Janeiro, where the incident apparently happened. It was unclear who made the video.

In a statement, military police says an investigation had been launched.

In the video, two officers are seen carrying automatic rifles. They both shoot suspects on the ground. One of the men appears to be moving when he is shot.

Police said that earlier in the afternoon officers engaged in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers. During that confrontation, police say a 13-year-old girl was killed from a stray bullet. The girl was in school close by.