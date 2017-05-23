Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea

Indonesia says several Vietnamese fishing vessels have escaped Indonesian interception following a show of force by Vietnam's coast guard in the South China Sea.

Indonesia's Fisheries Ministry said Tuesday that Vietnam is holding an Indonesian fisheries officer and Indonesia has 11 Vietnamese crew members in its custody.

According to Indonesia, the clash Sunday took place north of the Natuna island chain within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.

The ministry said five Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessels were intercepted by a maritime patrol vessel and were under its control until a Vietnamese coast guard ship rammed one of the fishing boats, sinking it.

It said the Indonesian vessel withdrew after several more Vietnamese coast guard vessels were seen approaching on radar.

Indonesia said it will resolve the incident through diplomatic channels.