Violence over Jerusalem holy site leads to 6 deaths

JERUSALEM — Jul 22, 2017, 1:15 AM ET
Israeli border border police fire tear gas at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, July 21, 2017. Israel police severely restricted Muslim access to a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday to prevent protests over the installation of metal detectors at the holy site.(AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi)

Six people are dead after Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land's most contested shrine boiled over into violence.

Three Palestinians died in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement Friday.

After nightfall, a Palestinian sneaked into a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank and stabbed to death three Israelis.

Earlier, several thousand Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank clashed with Israeli troops, burning tires or throwing stones and firecrackers. Troops fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen hospitalized with live or rubber bullet injuries.