Volcano in Alaska Island Chain Erupts Again - Briefly

Officials say a volcano on a remote island in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted again — briefly.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the eruption late Tuesday night of the Bogoslof (BOH-goh-slawf) volcano was short-lived — "lasting only a few minutes."

The observatory issued its highest alert for aircraft as its monitoring equipment indicated an ash cloud may have reached as high as 33,000 feet.

The volcano has erupted several times prompting aviation alerts in recent days, including Friday when officials said the ash cloud didn't cause any flight problems.

Winds carried the ash from Tuesday's eruption northward over the Bering Sea.

The volcano is located on an island about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.