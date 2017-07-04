Warsaw sets up stage, gears up security for Trump visit

Work was underway in Poland's capital Tuesday to close some streets and set the stage for President Donald Trump, who is due to deliver a public speech during his visit to Poland later in the week.

Workers were building platforms at a downtown Warsaw square where Trump will speak, and colorful posters could be seen across the city inviting people to attend the event. Signs were up to show traffic diversions from areas where Trump will be during his brief stay in Warsaw from late Wednesday till Thursday afternoon.

The speech is hosted by the U.S. Embassy, which says it will be a "historic moment," and Ambassador Paul W. Jones has invited the public to attend it.

"He's going to speak to the Polish people and to the people of this region and the people of Europe. That's open to the general public," Jones said.

The U.S. delegation will include Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "who will probably come with his spouse, Ivanka Trump," said Andrzej Szczerski, foreign policy aide to President Andrzej Duda.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will visit a popular science education center jointly with Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.