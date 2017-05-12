Western Indian city launches air quality monitoring system

The western Indian city of Ahmadabad has launched its first air quality monitoring system that will be used to send out pollution alerts.

The system, which started functioning Friday, will also inform city residents of the health risks of high pollution.

For the last few years discussions about India's soaring air pollution levels have focused largely on the abysmal quality of the air in the country's capital, New Delhi. But experts have long warned that other cities aren't likely any better and just don't have monitoring mechanisms to measure how their pollution levels compare.

The new air quality index and pollution alert system in Ahmadabad was set up by the city's municipal corporation with help from several health and environmental advocacy groups.