Xi accrues power, worrying critics and delighting supporters

A vast Beijing exhibition visited by 780,000 people places President Xi Jinping at the center of China's progress over his first five years as Communist Party leader.

The exhibition coincides with the twice-a-decade national congress, and the two events — one teeming with people, the other under tight security — show how Xi has centralized power and is leading China into a confident new era. It's an approach to governing that seems to have strong resonance with China's public.

Still, since Xi assumed the party's leadership in 2012, dissident historians have warned that his accumulation of power could slide dangerously into something resembling the excesses of Mao Zedong's totalitarian reign.

Rights activists, meanwhile, have railed against Xi's crackdowns on dissent and universal values more harshly than any leader in decades.