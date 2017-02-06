Yemeni Rebels Say They Targeted Saudi Capital With Missile

Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have "successfully" fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh for the first time, and are vowing more attacks on the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an international coalition against the Houthis and allied Yemeni military units since March 2015. Saudi officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the missile claim.

In a statement posted on the Houthi-run SABA news agency on Monday, the rebels said the missile "targeted" the al-Mazahmiya army base in western Riyadh, around 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) from the rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

In October, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-fired missile some 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Mecca, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba toward which the world's Muslims pray five times a day.