Yemenis protest ban in advance of supreme court arguments

Yemeni Americans in New York are speaking out against a U.S. travel ban as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over whether it should be upheld.

Some Yemeni owners of bodegas, the corner stores so prevalent in New York City, shut down for an hour on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the ban. It was a shortened version of a protest bodega owners initiated last year.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over Republican President Donald Trump's ban on Wednesday.

This third version of the ban bars nationals of several Muslim majority countries from entering the United States.

Opponents say it discriminates against Muslims; supporters say it's necessary for national security purposes.