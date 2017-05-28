Young activist dies in latest Venezuela protest violence

Venezuelan authorities say a 20-year-old man from the Popular Will Party is the most recent person to die in a wave of anti-government protests held almost daily since the end of March.

Officials said Sunday that Cesar Pereira died earlier in the day in the eastern state of Anzoategui. He was gravely wounded when he was shot in the abdomen the day before in a community about 150 miles (240 km) east of the capital, Caracas.

Protests against President Nicolas Maduro's government have left at least 60 people dead in the last two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the liberation of political prisoners.

Maduro has called for a Constitutional Assembly, which he says calls the only path to peace.