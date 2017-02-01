Zimbabwe Pastor Who Led Protests Is Arrested on Return Home

A lawyer says a Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching a popular protest movement has been arrested on his return home.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo says Evan Mawarire was picked up at Harare International Airport on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says Mawarire was picked up on an outstanding arrest warrant. "He skipped the country, but as you know, going to America was never going to wash away his crimes. We were waiting for him to return," Charamba said.

She did not give details on any charges against Mawarire, who last year rallied Zimbabweans via social media to hold protests against President Robert Mugabe's government.

It was not immediately clear why Mawarire had chosen to return home.