Zimbabwe's leader angers some with latest overseas trip

Zimbabwe's president is angering some back home with his latest trip overseas, this time to a U.N. conference on oceans even though his country is a landlocked state.

The 93-year-old leader Robert Mugabe has been criticized as a "non-resident president" for globe-trotting while the economy crumbles. He has visited Dubai, China, Singapore, Mexico, Ethiopia, Swaziland, South Africa, Ghana, Mauritius and Mali this year alone.

Mugabe spoke about the threat of climate change during the U.N. meeting. South African broadcaster SABC reported that three aides helped him to the podium for a speech that was "at times stumbling."

Zimbabwe's ministry of finance statistics says Mugabe spent $36 million on foreign travel in the first 10 months of 2016.

His spokesman has defended his travels, saying that "diplomacy does not come cheap."