World leaders join in support of US after deadly NYC terror attack

Leaders from around the world, as well as former U.S. presidents, offered their condolences to the victims of the harrowing terror attack in New York on Tuesday with many of them sending warm messages and words of encouragement through social media.

The outpouring of global support came just hours after a man, identified by authorities as Sayfullo Saipov, killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others in a horrific truck-ramming attack on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Tampa, Florida, was taken into custody at the scene and is reported to have shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great" in Arabic.

President Donald Trump declared the incident an act of terror in a tweet on Tuesday and ordered the Department of Homeland Security "to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program."

“My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you,” Trump tweeted.

Leaders from around the world promised to renew efforts to defeat terrorism in the wake of the deadly attack.

“Appalled by this cowardly attack, my thoughts are with all affected,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a tweet. “Together we will defeat the evil of terrorism. UK stands with #NYC.”

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri also reacted to the attack on Twitter, saying in Spanish that he was "deeply moved by the tragic deaths in NY." Five of the victims of the attack were from Argentina, and Macri said his country was "at the disposal of the families of those killed."

Here’s a look at how other world leaders reacted to the attack.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton

New Yorkers see this attack for what it is—an attempt to sow fear. We stand against terror as we grieve for the victims and thank the @NYPD. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 31, 2017

France President Emmanuel Macron

I convey my emotion and the solidarity of France for New York City and the US. Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever. #Manhattan — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 31, 2017

Malaysia Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak

My thoughts & prayers for New York City. Innocent lives were lost today. We stand together against cowardice attacks on humanity. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) October 31, 2017

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific attack in #Manhattan. We stand with the US in our common fight against terrorism. ???? — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 31, 2017

European Council President Donald Tusk

Another sickening but futile attempt to terrorise the people of #NYC and the free world. Europe stands by America. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 31, 2017

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen

Shocking and tragic attack in #NYC. My sympathies are with the victims, their families and our american friends. — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) October 31, 2017

