From dazzling fireworks displays to quieter celebrations, people around the world are ushering in the new year.

Australia exploded fireworks over Sydney Harbor, lighting the sky over the Opera House and Harbor Bridge.

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

New Zealand welcomed 2018 with five minutes of fireworks from its Sky Tower.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images

In India, girls posed for photographs with lighted candles.

Sanjeev Gupta/EPA

Palestinian children enjoyed New Year's festivities in Gaza City on Dec. 30.