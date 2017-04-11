New Year in Thailand means getting soaked by elephants

Thailand seems to have a trunkful of tricks when it comes to celebrating its New Year.

Trained elephants cooled off motorists and passers-by in the city of Ayutthaya on Tuesday to ring in the holiday known as “Songkran.”

The festive period, which keeps with the Buddhist/Hindu calendar, comes with traditions that include water pouring, which represents the washing away of one’s sins.

Adding to the soaking celebrations are water fights organized for people of all ages.

Apparently, the elephants get involved too.