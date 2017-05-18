Talented 3rd grader sings ‘Jackson 5,’ does Bernie Sanders impression

A 9-year-old girl has jaws dropping thanks to a video of her singing at her school.

Third grader Annie Zimmerman recently auditioned for the talent show at Indian Hills Elementary School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The video of her audition has already up more than 190,000 views.

"She's always sang from the earliest time we could remember," her dad, Mike Zimmerman, said today on "Good Morning America."

"We used to go to restaurants and she would get up from the table and start wandering...singing and dancing and just draw everybody's attention to her. Of course people would throw money at us which was great, but from the earliest time we can remember she's just always been singing or performing in some sort of way," he said.

WATCH: Adorable 3rd grader's stunning singing audition wows the internet and she joined us live this morning! pic.twitter.com/iKtRsaTi5E — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2017

Annie told "GMA" what inspired her to sing.

"There was this talent show when I was in Pre-K and this girl, she sang 'Amazing Grace' and I think I really picked up on that," Annie said.

With her classmates and friends behind her, Annie sang "Who's Lovin You" by the Jackson 5 and did her best Bernie Sanders impression.

When asked who her favorite singer is, Annie answered, "Bob Dylan."