5th-grade pianist uses recess to soothe hungry 6-year-olds

He has been playing piano for only five years, but 10-year-old Nathan Zhang is already making sure classical music strikes a chord with the future of America.

Nathan attends Theodore Judah Elementary School in Folsom, California, just west of Sacramento, California.

For the past few weeks, Nathan has sharpened his major piano skills during his recess, according to ABC Fresno, California, station KFSN-TV. Instead of taking a break like the rest of his fellow fifth-graders, he stays inside and tickles the ivories as first-graders eat lunch.

He told his school district that he does this because "adding music to their day would be great for them."

The Facebook post of his showing off his forte has been shared hundreds of times, liked over 1,000 times and viewed by more than 32,000 people.

Nathan is quite the accomplished pianist already. He played at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in 2016 after he won a contest online.

He also plays violin but says he wants to focus more on piano.