99-year-old great grandmother shows off bowling skills from her wheelchair

Mar 7, 2017, 4:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Helen Shook is a 99-year-old great grandmother who bowled a strike and several spares from her wheelchair at a family party.PlayShelby Evans
WATCH 99-year-old grandma shows off bowling skills at family party

Helen Shook of Ohio turns 100 years old in August, but that doesn’t mean she can’t bowl with the best of them.

Shook, who was attending a surprise birthday party for her great-grandson at a bowling alley, decided to give it a go from her wheelchair. One of the shots was caught on video.

“She got a strike the very first time,” Shook’s daughter, Shelby Evans, told ABC News. “Obviously everybody at the bowling alley was clapping so she got a kick out of that.”

Cancer and rare muscular disease don't stop this girl from skiing

Great grandma celebrates her 100th birthday by dancing

Evans said Shook — or "Grandma Sugar," as she's known by her family — is always eager to participate in the family’s festivities.

“She very much likes to be a part of whatever is going on,” Evans said. “She’s very alert and has a very good mind, an excellent mind.”

Georgia Evans, who is married to Shook's great-grandson and captured the moment on camera, agreed.

"Once she did it she was ready to go again," Georgia said. "She got one strike ... and then a spare and a couple other [shots]. It was just cool."