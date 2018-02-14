A bichon frise who loves a good belly rub and loves to roll in the snow trotted away as best in show Tuesday at the 142nd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Interested in Westminster Dog Show? Add Westminster Dog Show as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Westminster Dog Show news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The bichon frise, named Flynn, beat out nearly 3,000 four-legged competitors to take home the top title.

"I knew he showed really good but so did all the others," Flynn's handler, Bill McFadden, said today on "Good Morning America" when asked whether he had an inkling Flynn would win. "It was really an awesome lineup, beautiful dogs. So, no, I did not know."

"He's like a cloud!" Our @GMA family can't get enough of Flynn, the #WKCDogShow champion joining us LIVE this morning. Take a look at his journey to becoming @WKCDOGS top dog: pic.twitter.com/PcMQt1a2hK — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2018

"I just knew we did a good job," he said.

Justin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock

The next stop for Flynn, only the second bichon frise in history to win at Westminster, is retirement, McFadden said. The dog will move back to Michigan to live with his owners.

"It’s bittersweet because I enjoy being around him -- he’s lived with me for two years -- but it’s a pretty awesome way to stop," McFadden said.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/USA Today

Flynn, 5, came out on top over Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier in the final round, according to ESPN.

The two-day Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show drew challengers from 50 states and 16 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Australia and China, the Westminster Kennel Club said in a statement.

Mary Altaffer/AP

Flynn stood out as the "perfect example of his breed," according to Gail Miller Bisher, communications director for the Westminster Kennel Club.

"He has the dark round eyes that create the beautiful expression of a bichon," she said.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

McFadden explained what goes into creating a winning look for Flynn, whose given name is GCHP CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love.

Who let the @WKCDOGS out? We think it may have been @LaraSpencer. Check out her backstage adventures at the #WKCDogsShow! ?? pic.twitter.com/IByOIYSYmM — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2018

"He gets shown at a lot of dog shows and he always gets a bath like two times, three times a day," McFadden said. "Then he gets 'scissored' on for a while."

Here are more fun facts about Flynn, according to McFadden.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

1. He is a clown who loves to make people laugh.

2. He is related to the first bichon frise to win at Westminster, a dog named JR.

3. He loves a good belly rub.

4. His favorite pastime is rolling in the snow.