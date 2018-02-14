Meet the bichon frise named Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's best in show

Feb 14, 2018, 9:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Flynn, a bichon frise, poses for photos after winning best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 14, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.PlayMary Altaffer/AP
WATCH Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show

A bichon frise who loves a good belly rub and loves to roll in the snow trotted away as best in show Tuesday at the 142nd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Interested in Westminster Dog Show?

Add Westminster Dog Show as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Westminster Dog Show news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Westminster Dog Show
Add Interest

The bichon frise, named Flynn, beat out nearly 3,000 four-legged competitors to take home the top title.

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018 chooses its best in show

"I knew he showed really good but so did all the others," Flynn's handler, Bill McFadden, said today on "Good Morning America" when asked whether he had an inkling Flynn would win. "It was really an awesome lineup, beautiful dogs. So, no, I did not know."

"I just knew we did a good job," he said.

PHOTO: A Bichon Frise, named Flynn, is led by handler Bill McFadden before winning Best In Show at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 13, 2018. The annual competition features hundreds of dogs from around the country.Justin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock
A Bichon Frise, named Flynn, is led by handler Bill McFadden before winning "Best In Show" at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 13, 2018. The annual competition features hundreds of dogs from around the country.

The next stop for Flynn, only the second bichon frise in history to win at Westminster, is retirement, McFadden said. The dog will move back to Michigan to live with his owners.

"It’s bittersweet because I enjoy being around him -- he’s lived with me for two years -- but it’s a pretty awesome way to stop," McFadden said.

PHOTO: Flynn, a Bichon Frise, along with handler Bill McFadden (R) and judge Betty-Anne Stenmark (L) pose for pictures after winning the Best In Show at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, Feb. 13, 2018. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/USA Today
Flynn, a Bichon Frise, along with handler Bill McFadden (R) and judge Betty-Anne Stenmark (L) pose for pictures after winning the Best In Show at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, Feb. 13, 2018.

Flynn, 5, came out on top over Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier in the final round, according to ESPN.

The two-day Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show drew challengers from 50 states and 16 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Australia and China, the Westminster Kennel Club said in a statement.

PHOTO: Flynn, a bichon frise, poses for photos after winning best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 14, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.Mary Altaffer/AP
Flynn, a bichon frise, poses for photos after winning best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 14, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Flynn stood out as the "perfect example of his breed," according to Gail Miller Bisher, communications director for the Westminster Kennel Club.

"He has the dark round eyes that create the beautiful expression of a bichon," she said.

PHOTO: A Bichon Frise, named Flynn, poses after winning Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13, 2018, in New York City.Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
A Bichon Frise, named Flynn, poses after winning Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13, 2018, in New York City.

McFadden explained what goes into creating a winning look for Flynn, whose given name is GCHP CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love.

"He gets shown at a lot of dog shows and he always gets a bath like two times, three times a day," McFadden said. "Then he gets 'scissored' on for a while."

Here are more fun facts about Flynn, according to McFadden.

PHOTO: Flynn, the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13, 2018, in New York City.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Flynn, the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13, 2018, in New York City.

1. He is a clown who loves to make people laugh.

2. He is related to the first bichon frise to win at Westminster, a dog named JR.

3. He loves a good belly rub.

4. His favorite pastime is rolling in the snow.

Comments