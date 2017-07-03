Allure magazine's top summer-beauty picks under $20

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure magazine, appeared live on "Good Morning America" today to share the magazine's top beauty picks that the editors cannot live without.

The editors at Allure, who test hundreds of beauty products each month, also shared some tips with "GMA" on how to use each product effectively, and Lee answered "GMA" viewers' questions on how to prevent some common summer-makeup malfunctions.

Here Lee shares her four must-have summer beauty products -- and the best part is each one is under $20!

1. Exfoliating pads

The older we get, the longer it takes for dead skin cells to slough off, so to keep skin fresh and bright (and boost cell turnover), exfoliation is key. Seek out pads that balance a cocktail of acids with potent antioxidants and serious soothers, like hyaluronic acid, squalane and rose water -- and use daily.

Editors picked the Magic Pads. For $19.95, these are dubbed just as good as some way more expensive glycolic peel pads.

2. Sheet masks

Many sheet masks are infused with hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and really push them into the skin to make it much glowier and silkier, in about 10 minutes. For extra cooling and redness-calming, we store them in the fridge.

The top pick from beauty mag editors: Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask. For just $2.99, the hyaluronic acid filled sheet mask floods the skin with hydration.

3. Retinoid creams

If retinoids aren’t a part of your nightly regimen yet, they should be. These vitamin A derivatives minimize the appearance of existing age spots and fine lines and also prevent new ones from forming. This can be especially helpful in the summer, with sun exposure increasing dark spots (and of course never ever forget sunscreen during the day -- or you shouldn’t bother with anything else!) Some of our favorite retinoid formulas also contain powerful moisturizers, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, that soften skin and help quell any potential irritation.

Allure recommends Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum. The cream is available for $17.99 and combines retinol and hyaluronic acid to stimulate collagen production while hydrating skin. Bonus: It’s a dermatologist favorite.

4. Face mists

Every beauty editor has a few mists on her desk at all times. They address different needs, and the actual application is pampering and refreshing. For hot summer days, a hydrating mist can calm skin, reducing redness. You can spritz before skincare to hydrate and prep skin, or on top of makeup to set it and give skin a dewy fresh finish. That invisible layer of moisture keeps skin looking and feeling fresh and revitalized throughout the day.

Beauty experts picked Skinfix Coconut Water Hydrating Mist as their top choice. The natural mist infused with coconut, cucumber and rose essential waters costs $19.99. It gives an instant pick-me-up for dehydrated and uncomfortable skin often brought on by time in the great outdoors.