See this amputee's amazing Halloween costume as Tigger

An amputee isn't letting anything hold him back from having a hilarious Halloween costume.

Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 9, is a pro at creating novel costumes designed not only to give his followers a laugh, but also encourage others toward body positivity.

After transforming into Lumière from "Beauty and the Beast" last year, Sundquist has dressed up as another Disney character this year -- Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series.

A video of his costume has already gone viral on Instagram with more than 78,000 views.

Sundquist, 33, told ABC News that he got the inspiration to become Tigger thanks to a post on Reddit.

"I saw it and said, 'That is such a good idea. How have I never thought of being Tigger?'" he recalled. "He hops and he bounces, which is what I do when I’m not using my crutches. And he’s such a fantastic character from all of our childhoods."

The motivational speaker said it cost approximately $1,000 to transform into Tigger. After getting a made-to-order mask, he worked with seamstress Ivy Vining to piece several two-legged Tigger costumes together.

"It is the most durable out of any of the costumes that I’ve ever made, which is great because it has to be able to hold up," Sundquist said.

In the past, Sundquist has also gone viral for dressing up as an iHop sign, a flamingo and a gingerbread man.