See this amputee's amazing Halloween costume as Tigger

Oct 28, 2017, 1:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Paralympian Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated, dressed up as Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series.Josh Sundquist
An amputee isn't letting anything hold him back from having a hilarious Halloween costume.

Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 9, is a pro at creating novel costumes designed not only to give his followers a laugh, but also encourage others toward body positivity.

PHOTO: Paralympian Josh Sundquist, who dressed up as Tigger, with his wife, Ashley, whos dressed as Winnie the Pooh.Josh Sundquist
After transforming into Lumière from "Beauty and the Beast" last year, Sundquist has dressed up as another Disney character this year -- Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series.

A video of his costume has already gone viral on Instagram with more than 78,000 views.

PHOTO: Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated, dressed up as Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series.Josh Sundquist
Sundquist, 33, told ABC News that he got the inspiration to become Tigger thanks to a post on Reddit.

PHOTO: Josh Sundquist, an amputee who lost his left leg after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, has created some amazing Halloween costumes.Josh Sundquist
"I saw it and said, 'That is such a good idea. How have I never thought of being Tigger?'" he recalled. "He hops and he bounces, which is what I do when I’m not using my crutches. And he’s such a fantastic character from all of our childhoods."

PHOTO: Josh Sundquist, an amputee who lost his left leg after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, has created some amazing Halloween costumes.Josh Sundquist
The motivational speaker said it cost approximately $1,000 to transform into Tigger. After getting a made-to-order mask, he worked with seamstress Ivy Vining to piece several two-legged Tigger costumes together.

PHOTO: Josh Sundquist, an amputee who lost his left leg after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, has created some amazing Halloween costumes.Josh Sundquist
"It is the most durable out of any of the costumes that I’ve ever made, which is great because it has to be able to hold up," Sundquist said.

In the past, Sundquist has also gone viral for dressing up as an iHop sign, a flamingo and a gingerbread man.

