'Bear' the Dog Hoping to Find a New Forever Home

Bear the dog is hoping to find a new forever home after he was recently rescued from alleged mistreatment.

The New York-based animal rescue group Guardians of Rescue (GOR) said in a statement that Bear was found chained up to a dog house in the backyard of a home in Suffolk County, New York.

The alleged mistreatment of the 15-year-old mixed breed lab was first reported to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) earlier this month. Officials from the organization found the dog tethered outside but the owner brought the dog inside when approached, a Suffolk County SPCA spokesman told ABC News.

A later complaint was also made to GOR.

"We received a call about a dog in need of a dog house,” Robert Misseri, the founder and president of GOR, said in a statement. “But when we got there, it was even worse than that.”

A spokesperson for GOR told ABC News that when they found Bear, he was suffering from bad arthritis and worms, and that he was never brought to the veterinarian by his old owners.

Guardians of Rescue

GOR added that the dog owner voluntarily surrendered Bear to the organization.

GOR described Bear's personality as calm and happy, especially when he is around people. He is afraid of cats and loves going for walks.

GOR urged those who are interested in learning how to adopt Bear, or another dog in need of a home, to visit the organization's website.