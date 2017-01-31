3 New Breeds Welcome at 2017 Westminster Dog Show

Three new dog breeds -- the Sloughi, the American hairless terrier and the Pumi -- are eligible to compete at the annual Westminster Dog Show this year.

The breeds were recently added to the American Kennel Club, which is the governing body of the dog sport, said Brandi Hunter, vice president of public relations and communications for the American Kennel Club.

American Kennel Club

"These breeds are beautiful, unique and have met the requirements to be fully recognized by the AKC," Hunter told ABC News.

These breeds were recognized by the AKC in 2016, which makes them eligible to compete in this year's Westminster Dog Show and all other AKC sanctioned events, Hunter said.

The Sloughi is a "reserved" and "graceful" breed that originated in North Africa and was used to hunt game, according to the AKC's website. The American hairless terrier is described on the site as "energetic, alert, curious and intelligent." The Pumi is a Hungarian breed, adept at keeping livestock under control, according to the AKC.

American Kennel Club

The 2017 Westminster Dog Show begins Saturday, Feb. 11.