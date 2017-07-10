T. rex isn't extinct. The dinosaur is very much alive in one Calgary, Alberta woman's bedroom. Well, sort of.

Nicole Stein wanted to surprise her then-fiancé Chris Hall with a boudoir photo shoot, which she'd put in a photo album to give to him ahead of their July 1 wedding.

The mother of two got the idea after being in her mommy group -- called April 2014 Mommies. One mom said she'd never do a photo shoot so sexy unless she wore a costume.

Josh & Kissy Photography

That's when another mom, Kissy Spicer, offered that her husband had an old T. rex costume from last Halloween that she could use. And to top it off, Spicer would take the photos as she's been taking amateur photos for friends for three years.

When Hall, 30, was away on a business trip three months ago, Stein, 32, planned her photo shoot inside their bedroom. Along with taking traditional boudoir photos, the bride then put on the costume.

"It was hilarious. It's really hard to move around in," Stein recalled. "I'm only 5'3" and the costume is almost 7 feet tall when it's blown up!"

Josh & Kissy Photography

The bride also said the costume was "extremely hot" and hard to maneuver. Still, she said the two-hour photo shoot was really "funny."

"I think we laughed more than we took pictures," Stein added.

So how did the groom like it?

Spry Photography

Stein said since he opened it on his wedding day surrounded by his groomsmen, he immediately closed the book for privacy and he never even saw the hilarious T rex photos until the next day.

"He was like, 'Why did you give me that? You're crazy!'" Stein recalled, adding that although the reveal was "a bit of a flop," her now-husband did find it funny.

"I’m just happy everyone else was able to enjoy it too," she added.