California man's workout partners are parrots

Imagine Rocky with a red robin on his shoulder. That version of the movie boxer probably sits well with Kenneth Du, a California man who’s developed a new workout he's dubbed "Averxise."

“It’s training, running and exercising with tropical birds,” Du told ABC affiliate KXTV.

Du, an avid marathon runner and owner of many birds, decided to merge both passions a few years ago.

Armed with two of his multi-colored Macaws, Hope and Care, Du leaves his home, lifts the birds as a warm-up and lets them fly.

“Yes…I do get a lot of looks,” Du said.

Running after the duo in Yuba City’s Regency Park, the bird lover is pulled forward by a leash attached to Hope and Care.

Take that, Rocky, and run with it.