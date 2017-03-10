California movie theaters now have play area for movie-loving children

One movie theater chain is making it easier for parents who want to bring their children along with them to watch the latest release.

Cinépolis is set to open what they're calling "Junior auditoriums" on March 16 in two of its California locations -- Cinépolis Pico Rivera in Los Angeles and Cinépolis Vista in San Diego -- which will include a play area.

The playground, designed for children 3 to 12 years old, features two slides, a merry-go-round, and a tire climb all on green turf. It will be available to kids 20 minutes before the movie begins playing on the big screen.

"As the Entertainment Industry continues to evolve, we are pleased to be a pioneer and continue our innovation in the exhibitor space with our newest theater concept," Cinépolis USA Adrian Mijares Elizondo said in a press release. "To help new guests fall in love with movies is our goal, and to do it in a way that caters to every need is our mission."

Families can enjoy the films rated G and PG, showing in the Junior auditoriums.

Still, it'll cost. Each movie theater ticket will include a surcharge for films showing in those theaters. Prices vary at locations.