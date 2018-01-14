One Canadian man has gone back to the basics. And has even built himself a log cabin out in the wilderness -- alone!

Nature lover Shawn James owns 20 acres outside of Algonquin Park in Ontario, Canada. After cutting down some 100 trees, he built a cozy log cabin all by himself.

A now-viral time-lapse video captured the 47-year-old Barrie, Ontario, man cutting, hammering and building his 10-foot by 20-foot cabin.

James told ABC News he initially went off the grid in 1991. But after getting a job and having children, he decided to go into the contracting business. Still, during the recession in 2008, James said he "lost everything. But it was a learning experience, you know? I said, 'Let’s go back to basics.'"

Last March, James bought 20 acres of land and decided to grow his own food along with herd a small cattle and take care of some chickens. The father of two teenage girls said it's helped him build confidence.

"Building your own home and acquiring food from the ground and land ... it gives you the confidence needed to tackle anything in life," he said.

James added, "It’s really about what your dream is, and getting off your butt and going out there and doing it. Stop dreaming about it."