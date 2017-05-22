Community raises thousands for flower vendor robbed on Mother's Day

After a flower vendor in San Diego, California, was robbed, dragged and run over on Mother's Day, the community banded together to help.

D.J. Musick, 48, has been selling flowers for over a year.

“[I’m] just trying to make a living,” Musick told ABC-affiliate KGTV. “I was homeless. Staying with a friend of mine now. He took me in. Just trying to come up and I keep getting knocked back down.”

On May 14, he was robbed by men pretending to be customers. The robbers grabbed Musick's arm as they drove off, dragging him about 30 feet. After they let go of him, they ran over his arm with their car.

The thieves got away with two flower bouquets and $70.

Musick suffered a broken finger and scrapes.

“I’m hurting right now and a little depressed,” Musick told KGTV. “Both of my kneecaps. They even ripped a hole in my sneaker dragging me.”

Musick was back on the job on Saturday with a wealth of community support. Supporters started a GoFundMe page and raised more than $2,000 to help him get back on his feet.

"Overcome," Musick told KGTV after receiving the money. "I didn't think I had a fan club like this at all."

Police have so far made no arrests in the robbery.