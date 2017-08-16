Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage: 'We've had a pretty good life'

Aug 16, 2017, 4:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Nowell, 93, and Marie Nowell, 89, of Portageville, Missouri, married on Aug. 22, 1942, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and had seven children.PlayPatricia Silman
A husband and wife in Missouri are celebrating 75 years of marriage with their growing family.

Robert Nowell, 93, and Marie Nowell, 89, of Portageville, Missouri, had an early anniversary party with on Aug. 12. They wed on on Aug. 22, 1942, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and had seven children together.

"We had quite a few people, and everything turned out all right," Marie Nowell told ABC News of her anniversary celebration. "It was nice, and we enjoyed it. We've had a pretty good life."

PHOTO: Robert Nowell, 93, and Marie Nowell, 89, of Portageville, Missouri, have seven children, 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildrenPatricia Silman
Robert and Marie Nowell met at a street carnival in Michigan, according to their son Anthony Norwell, 59.

The couple married in 1942 and later became parents to Robert, Donnie, M. Janet, Patricia, Ricky, Anthony and Michael.

Their daughter Patricia Silman said her dad worked as a heavy equipment operator for Missouri and her mother sold Blair home products such as cake flavorings, in a bread truck. After the Norwells retired, they worked hard opening a bargain shop where they sold salvaged car parts, clothing and household items.

PHOTO: Robert Nowell, 93, and Marie Nowell, 89, of Portageville, Missouri, had an early anniversary party with their family on Aug. 12 in MissouriPatricia Silman
Robert and Marie Nowell now have 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Their family was there to celebrate their wedding anniversary last weekend.

As for being married for three-quarters of a century, Silman and Anthony Norwell agreed that their parents have taken the good with the bad.

PHOTO: Nowell, 93, and Marie Nowell, 89, of Portageville, Missouri, married on Aug. 22, 1942, in Caruthersville, Missouri, and had seven children.Patricia Silman
"I do believe that they honestly love each other, and that's with any marriage, but I'm sure there were the days that they couldn't get enough of each other and days they'd like to choke each other," Anthony Norwell said with a laugh.

"As far as having secrets about it, I don't think they do have any secrets," Silman Norwell, 67, said. "They make it work, and they don't give [up]."

Marie Nowell said she is looking forward to many more years with her husband.