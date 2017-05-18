Dad says he's 'not a babysitter,' sparks conversation about parental roles

One dad's Facebook post that he is "not a babysitter" has sparked a conversation about the biases moms and dad encounter when it comes to parenting.

Jeremy Martin-Weber posted on his family Facebook page, Beyond Moi, as his wife, Jessica, was about to depart on a trip and he planned to be at home with four of his six children.

"Now to figure out who: will cook and feed my children, will get them to school on time, will pick out clothes for our youngest to wear, will respect their routines and help hold those boundaries for them, will hug them when they need a hug, and kiss their bruises, and tend to their scrapes."

And then he writes: "Who is going to do all that stuff while their mom is away? Me. That's who. Because I'm not the babysitter. I'm not just their playmate. I'm their dad. And looking after them and guiding them and caring for them is my responsibility. And I love it -- with all of its challenges."

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

The Portland, Oregon, dad told ABC News he was prompted to post by the "inane" comments he had received over the years.

"It's been simmering under the surface waiting to be let out," he said.

His wife, Jessica Martin-Weber, said the couple was talking about the comments as they headed to the airport.

"People find out he's home with six kids and say things like 'Oh poor Jeremy' or 'How does he do it' or even 'Who is with the kids?'"

The couple, who have been married 20 years, are parents to six girls ages 18, 16, 14, 9, 7 and 5 with a baby on the way.

"I've been pleased with the response," Jeremy Martin-Weber told ABC. "People tagging their partner saying thanking them for being the same kind of dad. It's a slow shift towards more balance."

Jessica Martin-Weber said she hopes the day will soon come when a post like this won't have a reason to go viral. "Male parents do not deserve more praise because they are male."