Day of the Dead parade in Mexico features painted 'La Catrina' faces and costumes

Oct 23, 2017, 2:07 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman dressed up as "Catrina," a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death," takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Carlos Jasso/Reuters
Mexicans get ready to celebrate the El Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, highlighting the character of La Calavera Catrina.

PHOTO: People participate in the the parade of Catrinas, in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Mario Guzman/EPA
PHOTO: A woman dressed as Mexicos iconic Catrina awaits the start of the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Rebecca Blackwell/AP
The Catrinas parade is an annual event commemorating the Day of the Dead by locals and visitors.

PHOTO: A woman dressed up as Catrina, a Mexican character also known as The Elegant Death, takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Carlos Jasso /Reuters
PHOTO: People have their faces painted in the style of Mexicos iconic Catrina, as they prepare to march in the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Rebecca Blackwell/AP
La Calavera Catrina, or Dapper Skeleton, is the most representative image of the Day of the Dead, an indigenous festivity that celebrates ancestors and includes many humorous or pretty portrayals of skeletons.

PHOTO: People participate in the the parade of Catrinas, in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Mario Guzman/EPA
PHOTO: People dressed as a skeleton couple await the start of the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017.Rebecca Blackwell/AP
The figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913.

PHOTO: A person fancy dressed as Catrina takes part in the Catrinas Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Montserrat Ramirez, dressed as a skeleton bride, poses for pictures during the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Jose Guadalupe Posada was famous for his drawings of typical local, folkloric scenes, socio-political criticism and for his illustrations of skeletons or skulls, including La Catrina.

PHOTO: People fancy dressed as Catrina take part in the Catrinas Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, Oct. 22, 2017. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images
