Day of the Dead parade in Mexico features painted 'La Catrina' faces and costumes

Mexicans get ready to celebrate the El Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, highlighting the character of La Calavera Catrina.

Mario Guzman/EPA

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Catrinas parade is an annual event commemorating the Day of the Dead by locals and visitors.

Carlos Jasso /Reuters

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

La Calavera Catrina, or Dapper Skeleton, is the most representative image of the Day of the Dead, an indigenous festivity that celebrates ancestors and includes many humorous or pretty portrayals of skeletons.

Mario Guzman/EPA

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913.

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Jose Guadalupe Posada was famous for his drawings of typical local, folkloric scenes, socio-political criticism and for his illustrations of skeletons or skulls, including La Catrina.