Deceased loved ones go on in living trees, spaceships and the deep sea

Saying goodbye after a loved one's death can be hard for anyone, but a new company is helping them live on.

The Living Urn allows people to mix the ashes of their loves ones with different types of soil and then plant a tree.

Mark Brewer and his two childhood friends were inspired after attending a memorial for a friend's late father.

"One of our other friends lost his father and had a tree planting ceremony for him at an elementary school," Brewer told ABC News. "It's a really cool thing, we thought, that the tree is still standing there today."

Courtesy The Living Urn

The company offers different packages, ranging in price from $129 to $149. A mourning family can choose a tree of choice and thanks to a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, which supplies the seedlings, a family is sent a tree they prefer.

"In New York, we wouldn't offer the same tree as in Denver," Brewer added.

Brewer said that his customers come from a range of backgrounds and locations, but the option mostly appeals to those trying to save money.

"People like the affordability," he said. "Basically, you're not taking up space in a cemetery. You’re able to create a living memorial that a family can have near by."

The Living Urn isn't the only unique option for a non-traditional way to bury a loved one.

Space Burial

For those who want an out of this world way to honor the deceased, there are space burials. Companies, such as Celestis Elysium Space , and Orbital Memorials , allow customers to launch a portion of their loved one's ashes into space inside a spacecraft. Some companies also allow tracking spacecraft from mobile apps.

When you find a way to send smaller rockets into space, and @celestisflights partners to hitch a ride to the Moon... https://t.co/0d71JFB0dS pic.twitter.com/6PNnwJrR8B — Celestis, Inc. (@celestisflights) February 17, 2017

Underwater Burial