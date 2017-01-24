Drone Captures Breathtaking Sunset Proposal on Glistening Cape Town Hilltop

The sunset atop the glistening hills of Bantry Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, set the perfect scene for this man to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage.

“The proposal was at our favorite spot in Cape Town, ‘The Rock,’ which is on Ocean View Drive in Fresnaye,” the soon-to-be-groom, Niv Haver, 27, told ABC News.

The breathtaking moment was captured with a drone by photographer Chad Nathan.

“This was a very special project for us as we helped secure the couple’s magic moment in time forever,” said Nathan.

Chad Nathan/@gingerwithagopro

Haver and his new fiancée, Daniel Lavi, have been together for six years. They are both from Israel but visit Cape Town often for vacation.

“I arrived in Cape Town four weeks before Daniel and I knew I was going to propose to her so I went to ‘The Rock’ every Sunday to make sure it would run smoothly,” he explained of his preparations.

He also had a group of their friends hidden below their perfect picnic location to help the happy couple celebrate.

“My friends were hiding a bit further down with champagne, flowers and sparklers,” he recalled.

Chad Nathan/@gingerwithagopro

The anxious Haver carried the ring in his sock “so she wouldn’t get suspicious.” He suggested they go watch the sunset at “The Rock” before going to dinner.

After Haver kneeled to pop the question, Lavi said “yes.” The lovebirds are most likely planning to wed later this year.

“Daniel and I will cherish this memory for life,” said Haver. “This is our favorite place in the whole of Cape Town!”