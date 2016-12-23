Elementary School Crossing Guard Dresses Up as 'Buddy the Elf' to Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Dec 23, 2016, 4:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Crossing guard Kevin McGuigan dressed up as Buddy from the movie "Elf" on Dec. 22, 2016, outside Van Zant Elementary School in Evesham Township, New Jersey. PlayWPVI
WATCH Elementary School Crossing Guard Dresses Up as 'Buddy the Elf' to Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Meet Kevin McGuigan, a crossing guard for J. Harold Van Zant Elementary School in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

McGuigan dressed up as beloved film character Buddy from the movie "Elf" on Thursday to surprise the school's children and spread holiday cheer, according to ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia.

The tall "elf" put smiles on dozens' of kids' faces.

Beaver Caught Christmas 'Shopping' at Dollar General Store in Maryland

Office Cubicle Gets Transformed into Cozy Christmas Cabin That Wins Office Decorating Contest

Real-Life 'Grinch' Caught on Video Stabbing Frosty the Snowman in St. Louis

The kids and parents loved McGuigan's act so much, he decided to remain in character for afternoon dismissal, too, WPVI reported.

An Evesham Police Department officer also ran into the "elf," and posed for a picture with him.

"Well done crossing guard 'Buddy the Elf,'" police wrote in a jolly Facebook post.

"If you like to smile and 'Smiling is your Favorite' then witnessing the smile this crossing guard is putting on children's faces will surely put you in the holiday spirit," police said.