Meet Kevin McGuigan, a crossing guard for J. Harold Van Zant Elementary School in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

McGuigan dressed up as beloved film character Buddy from the movie "Elf" on Thursday to surprise the school's children and spread holiday cheer, according to ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia.

The tall "elf" put smiles on dozens' of kids' faces.

The kids and parents loved McGuigan's act so much, he decided to remain in character for afternoon dismissal, too, WPVI reported.

An Evesham Police Department officer also ran into the "elf," and posed for a picture with him.

"Well done crossing guard 'Buddy the Elf,'" police wrote in a jolly Facebook post.

"If you like to smile and 'Smiling is your Favorite' then witnessing the smile this crossing guard is putting on children's faces will surely put you in the holiday spirit," police said.