Mother duck reunited with her 14 ducklings after firefighters rescue them from storm drain

May 16, 2017, 12:04 PM ET
PHOTO: The Wilbraham Fire Department crew who rescued 14 ducklings on May 12, 2017.PlayWilbraham Fire Department
Firefighters from the Wilbraham Fire Department in Massachusetts rescued 14 stranded ducklings and successfully reunited them with their mother in a nearby pond last Friday.

Wilbraham firefighter Adam Hart told ABC News the department received a call from a homeowner who believed the ducklings were stuck in a storm drain outside her home.

PHOTO: Fourteen ducklings were rescued from a storm drain by the Wilbraham Fire Department on May 12, 2017.Wilbraham Fire Department
"We had a pretty busy day but we were able to get down there quickly and when we yanked the storm drain cover off we saw the ducklings," Hart said. "We had to improvise to get them out safely and we were able to get all 14 of them out."

The department collected the ducklings in a cardboard box and released them into the water. A photo of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

"We released them right back into the pond and they had a happy return with their mother," Hart added.

The rescue crew also included Wilbraham fire chief Peter Nothe, acting captain Paul Budaj and members Derrick Merrill and Victor Robidoux.

"We're always there to help people," Hart said. "Especially when they don't know who to call for something, we will be there. It was a really good day all around."