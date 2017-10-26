Fischer-Price recalls 6,500 infant motion seats

Fischer-Price has issued a recall of 6,500 motorized bouncy seats because of a possible fire hazard.

The Soothing Motion Seat, which can bounce, sway and vibrate, includes 10 songs and nature sounds and an overhead mobile, according to the product description.

The infant motion seats have been recalled because of the risk that a motor housed underneath the seat could overheat.

The recall includes seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and CMR39.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

Fischer-Price did not immediately respond to ABC News request for comment.