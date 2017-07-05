One Indiana family spends each Fourth of July celebrating much more than the birth of America. They also celebrate birthdays for three generations of family members.

It all started on July 4, 1923 with the birth of Herman. His daughter, Julie, was born the same day in 1956. Rounding out the triple coincidence of births is Julie’s 18-year-old son, Jake, who was born on July 4, 1999.

Julie Green, who went past her due date with Jake, told ABC affiliate WRTV, "I remember thinking on July 3rd, 'Oh, no. I hope he’s not born today because tomorrow would be really cool.'"

Cool, indeed, but with so many names it does make for some awkward singing of “Happy Birthday.”