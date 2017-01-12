The 'Good Morning America' NFL Super Bowl Kid Correspondent Revealed

A seventh grader from Kansas beat out hundreds of other young people in an NFL-sponsored contest to go to the Super Bowl this year, and be "Good Morning America's" second "kid correspondent" for the big game.

Sophie Schneider, 13, from Olathe, Kansas, found out that she won the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest presented by Danimals live today on "GMA."

"Wait, what? Really?," a shocked Schneider said after hearing the news, throwing her hands in the air.

The passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan was told the good news by the NFL team's punter, Dustin Colquitt, and placekicker Cairo Santos. Sophie and her family were also given tickets to see their game this Sunday.

Schneider had to submit a video illustrating her passion for trying new things to get physically active, and had to pledge to be active for 60 minutes every day in order to win.

"There are all kinds of things you can do to get in your sixty minutes of physical activity everyday," Schneider said in her submission video. "I like to try new things everyday to get me moving and motivated."

In the video, she proceeds to play tennis, golf, basketball, and even does some ballet.

“I wanted to be the next Super Kid," she said of her application process. "I mean the Super Bowl is such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I was so excited. I saw it on the website and I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to sign up for this. I’m going to go for it.’ And here I am."

Schneider will attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, and deliver the game ball to a game official on field moments before the kickoff of the big game. She will also be able to attend special events in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade event, where she will be able to interview members of the Super Bowl teams.