Grandmother with dementia remembers Santa Claus during family photo shoot

One grandmother diagnosed with dementia, who loves Santa Claus so much she sleeps with a doll-sized version of the jolly gift-giver, was still able to take a photo with him this Christmas -- and even remembered St. Nick.

"She recognized him, and she talked to him and even afterward she was saying, 'I miss Santa. I want to see Santa,'" primary caregiver Linda Rangel told ABC News of her mother-in-law Karen Rangel.

When Karen Rangel, 86, moved from El Paso to Albuquerque, New Mexico her son, Steve, noticed something was amiss. After consulting doctors, the mother of three would later be diagnosed with dementia in May 2014.

Since then, Karen Rangel's health has deteriorated as she's now in hospice care.

Still, her granddaughter wanted to ensure that she made her yearly trek to visit Santa Claus and set up a special photo shoot with local photographers, Hartsocks' Photography.

"My mom has always taken Santa pictures. It started when we were little," her son Steve Rangel, 60, told ABC News. "And even when we were older, she continued even going by herself to the mall and having her picture taken. She had a frame at home and each year she would change the photo out and give us copies."

Steve Rangel said his mother loves St. Nick so much likely because of what he represents "family, friends, love, caring, giving, joy -- all of that."

This year, Karen Rangel's granddaughter staged a special photo shoot with Santa, his elves, faux presents and festive hats.

"We’re so grateful for them," Steve Rangel said of Hartsocks' Photography, "and also the Santa was just phenomenal. He was just amazing. They just embraced my mom, which helped make it real special."

Steve Rangel said these photos will remind the family to appreciate each living day.

"Life is precious and each day is important. And even though she may not be the person she was, physically we still believe she’s there," he added. "So we live each day, each moment, counting our blessings and enjoying life to the fullest."

His wife, Linda, 60, added, "This is a terrible disease, but every day we try to focus on what she can do, and what she does still know, and try to find happiness and joy along the way. As much as we can."