'Guinness Castle' in Dublin on the market for $29.5M

The "Guinness Castle" is up for sale and just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The 18th-century Ireland home used to belong to Guinness beer heiress Oonagh, Lady Oranmore and Browne, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Luggala, as the castle is known, sits on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay. The original 18th-century gardens are also a focal point of the property.

The property is a former hunting lodge, and has a total of 19,099 square feet of living space. There are 27 bathrooms on the property, which includes the main house, guest house and the seven smaller lodges and cottages on the land. The home also boasts 18 full bathrooms, three reception rooms and a library.

The estate has maintained its share of old-time charm, including Gothic-style windows and mantelpieces. It is priced at $29.5 million, or about 28 million euros.