'Guinness Castle' in Dublin on the market for $29.5M

Mar 8, 2017, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Antonio Martinelli
The Guinness Beer castle, one of Ireland's most historic homes, is on sale for $29.5 million.

The "Guinness Castle" is up for sale and just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

PHOTO: Antonio Martinelli
A grand total of 27 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms are included with the property, including in the main house, guest house, and several smaller cottages and lodges.

The 18th-century Ireland home used to belong to Guinness beer heiress Oonagh, Lady Oranmore and Browne, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

PHOTO: Antonio Martinelli
The home has an old-style Gothic theme, nodding toward its 18th-century roots.

Luggala, as the castle is known, sits on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay. The original 18th-century gardens are also a focal point of the property.

PHOTO: Antonio Martinelli
The castle, which is named Luggala, sits on 5,000 acres of land near Dublin.

The property is a former hunting lodge, and has a total of 19,099 square feet of living space. There are 27 bathrooms on the property, which includes the main house, guest house and the seven smaller lodges and cottages on the land. The home also boasts 18 full bathrooms, three reception rooms and a library.

PHOTO: Antonio Martinelli
The main house of the property boasts seven bedrooms, three reception rooms and a library.

The estate has maintained its share of old-time charm, including Gothic-style windows and mantelpieces. It is priced at $29.5 million, or about 28 million euros.