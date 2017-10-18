Iconic Key West hotel holds 1st wedding since Hurricane Irma

Though Key West was spared much of the damage inflicted on the other islands in the chain by Hurricane Irma, it's crucial to show the world that the crown jewel of the Florida Keys is open for business.

That was the sentiment -- open for business -- that prompted Jaylyn and Brian Moogan to hold their wedding at Casa Marina, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, last weekend. It was the first wedding at the resort since Hurricane Irma.

“It was amazing for us to be a part of the Key West rebuilding effort in our own small way and let everyone know the Keys are back open for business," Brian Moogan told ABC News.

Casa Marina reopened to guests on Oct. 13, just one day before the Moogans' wedding.

Rob ONeal

The couple chose to have photos taken, among other spots, in front of a "We Are 1" sand sculpture done by local award-winning sand sculptor Marianne van den Broek. The sculpture depicts the famous Route 1 sign travelers see on their drive through the Keys.

"Jaylyn and I are both born and raised in Florida and the Keys have always been a place for our families to let loose," Brian Moogan said. "The Casa Marina Resort and staff did an incredible job and we couldn’t be happier with the celebration that we will remember for the rest of our lives. The strong spirit of Key West after Hurricane Irma helped pull off our wedding.”