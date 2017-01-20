Indian Elephants Sport Colorful Knit Sweaters

As temperatures in Northern India continue to drop, one organization is making sure some gentle giants are kept cozy and warm.

Twenty rescued elephants, who reside in Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center, in Mathura, India, were gifted colorful knit sweaters.

Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS rescues Asian elephants, who are at times abused and forced to work in crowded conditions. They are then treated by veterinarians and staff.

The oversized sweaters were made by local villagers. And it's no easy feat -- in fact, one sweater took four weeks to make, according to Wildlife SOS.

Wildlife SOS

"It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia," Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan said in a statement.

The sweaters aren't just for fashion, but they serve a very necessary purpose.

"The cold also aggravates their arthritis, which is a common issue that our rescued elephants have to deal with," Satyanarayan added.