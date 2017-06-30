Inside Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' $49.5M childhood home

Want to live presidential? Well, you could.

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' childhood home in McLean, Virginia, is on the market for $49.5 million.

The Merrywood Estate, as it's called, was originally built in 1919 right on the edge of the Potomac River. It currently sits on seven acres with the actual mansion totaling 23,000 square feet, according to Sotheby's International Realty.

The four-level Georgian style structure, features nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The first-level of the home is perfect for entertaining. And the Kennedy's definitely entertained their famous friends, including the late pop singer Michael Jackson.

It features a formal foyer along with grand public rooms, and a formal dining room.

The second level of The Merrywood Estate is considered the private quarters, featuring a large master suite with double dressing rooms, a workout room and a private study. There are also four other bedrooms on that level.

The home also boasts an elevator, temperature-controlled wine room, tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, along with garden rooms complete with a terrace to take in the view of the river.

Although the estate is now owned by America Online co-founder Steve Case, it can be yours very soon.