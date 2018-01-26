Man builds glamorous bedroom for 'spoiled' dog

One Scottish man knew that he and his wife had a situation on their hands once they found out they were expecting their first child together.

They were already been parents to a 3-year-old West Highland White Terrier named Molly.

"We weren’t really sure how she would be with a baby because she had been our spoiled little baby up to that point," Michael McGowan told ABC News.

Michael McGowan

So he enlisted the help of builder Paul McArdle to create a glamorous bedroom for Molly under his staircase, complete with a crush velvet couch, mood lighting, shag rug and plenty of toys to entertain her. And if there was any confusion, a sign hangs on the bedroom that reads, "Molly's Room."

Michael McGowan

McGowan, 33, said he did most of the handy work over the span of a week, spending about $400. Still, he tapped McArdle to create the door frame and put electricity in the room for Molly's lamps and mood lighting.

Michael McGowan

Molly's new nook worked like a charm. McGowan, who lives with his wife of nine years outside of Glasgow, Scotland, said when they welcomed their first child, Catelyn, last October, Molly was a great big sister.

Michael McGowan

"It couldn't have gone any better," he gushed. "Honestly, Molly has been great with her. She's very gentle. She's still a young dog, so she wants to play with everybody...but with the baby she's very, very gentle. She'll just sniff at her feet."

McGowan added, "So the space has really helped, I think."