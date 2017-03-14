Marriage proposal hidden in letters over three years

Many people put an incredible amount of time and thought into asking their special someone to marry them. Very few people, however, spend years crafting a secret code to pop the question. But that's what one friend-turned-boyfriend did.

Timothy and Candice, who asked for their last name not to be published, always enjoyed exchanging letters.

Ann Marie Yuen Photography

"Candice really likes handwritten letters," Timothy, 27, said. "I think that handwritten letters are much more personal and thoughtful because you have to take the time to craft what you want to write and can't undo anything once it's on the page."

Just a week after they began dating in 2013, after they had been friends for years, Timothy decided to use their letters as an opportunity to propose.

He spent the next several years carefully creating a hidden message in each letter. When all 14 letters he sent her over the years were put together, the first letter of each one was combined, they spelled "Will you marry me."

Timothy revealed his project years later when the moment was right. As the pair was looking back at letters from over the past few years, he carefully laid them out and told Candice to focus on the first letters.

"I instantly burst into tears of joy as my mind could not comprehend how someone could love me so much," Candice, 25, told ABC News, adding that she didn't think she would have been able to figure it out herself. "Someone that can be so genuine, thoughtful and romantic."

The duo has now been happily married since October 2016. Timothy said he always had liked Candice, even before they began dating, and that his special idea came from a dream.

"We were friends for three and a half years before we started dating, and I liked her that entire time, so the idea grew from getting to know Candice," he said. "The moment where it came together, though, was in a dream that I believe God gave me, because what guy could come up with this on his own?"