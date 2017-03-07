Meg Ryan's SoHo apartment is on the market for $10.9M

Mar 7, 2017, 4:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Meg Ryans loft has 4,100 square feet of space, taking up a full floor of a converted warehouse.The Corcoran Group
Meg Ryan's loft has 4,100 square feet of space, taking up a full floor of a converted warehouse.

Meg Ryan’s SoHo loft is back on the market.

PHOTO: Ryan expanded and renovated the kitchen after buying the apartment from actor Hank Azaria in 2014.The Corcoran Group
Ryan expanded and renovated the kitchen after buying the apartment from actor Hank Azaria in 2014.

The apartment, which Ryan bought from actor Hank Azaria in 2014, is 4,100 square feet and takes up an entire floor of a converted warehouse, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

PHOTO: The loft, which is listed on the market for $10.9 million, has three luxurious bathrooms. The Corcoran Group
The loft, which is listed on the market for $10.9 million, has three luxurious bathrooms.

Young couple finds it 'freeing' to travel the country in a converted van

Inside Ne-Yo's $1.9 million California home

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

PHOTO: The apartment has three bedrooms, including a master suite that was previously used as a gym by the former owner.The Corcoran Group
The apartment has three bedrooms, including a master suite that was previously used as a gym by the former owner.

Ryan completed several renovations after she purchased the apartment, including expanding the kitchen and transforming the master bedroom, which was previously being used as a gym.

PHOTO: The apartment boasts 12-foot ceilings and details like large columns and French doors. The Corcoran Group
The apartment boasts 12-foot ceilings and details like large columns and French doors.

She also converted the former master bedroom into the current dining room, changed sizes of the bathrooms and added storage space.

PHOTO: Huge windows in the apartment overlook the neighborhood of Soho in Manhattan. The Corcoran Group
Huge windows in the apartment overlook the neighborhood of Soho in Manhattan.

Exposed brick walls, columns, 12-foot-ceilings and large French doors are some of the focal points in this apartment, which is listed at $10.9 million.

PHOTO: The hardwood floors in the apartment are original, refinished with a dark stain to contrast the white cabinetry and walls.The Corcoran Group
The hardwood floors in the apartment are original, refinished with a dark stain to contrast the white cabinetry and walls.