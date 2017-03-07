Meg Ryan's SoHo apartment is on the market for $10.9M

Meg Ryan’s SoHo loft is back on the market.

The apartment, which Ryan bought from actor Hank Azaria in 2014, is 4,100 square feet and takes up an entire floor of a converted warehouse, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Ryan completed several renovations after she purchased the apartment, including expanding the kitchen and transforming the master bedroom, which was previously being used as a gym.

She also converted the former master bedroom into the current dining room, changed sizes of the bathrooms and added storage space.

Exposed brick walls, columns, 12-foot-ceilings and large French doors are some of the focal points in this apartment, which is listed at $10.9 million.