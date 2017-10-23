Mom's breast-feeding pump-kin carving hits home for women on social media

Oct 23, 2017, 2:47 PM ET
PHOTO: For her pumpkin carving creation, Taylor Tignor used a large pumpkin, a small pumpkin, 2 tomatoes and a breast pump. PlayTaylor Tignor
One woman's breast-feeding jack-o'-lantern creation is getting lots of love on Facebook.

Taylor Tignor of Abingdon, Virginia, shared a picture of her pumpkin on the Facebook page called Breastfeeding Mama Talk, where it received thousands of likes and shares.

For her pumpkin carving creation, Taylor Tignor used a large pumpkin, a small pumpkin, 2 tomatoes and a breast pump.

I'm very, very adamant on breast-feeding," Tignor, a mother of two, told ABC News today. "I don't want to push it on people, but for those who do breast-feed, I wanted to normalize it while inspiring people to do something cool for Halloween."

Taylor Tignor of Abingdon, Va., seen on Oct. 20, 2017, with her husband Dominic Sr. and their children Dominic, 4 and Asher 2 months.

With help from her family, Tignor used a large pumpkin, a small pumpkin, two tomatoes and a breast pump. Inside the pump were pumpkin guts and pumpkin seeds.

"This is my 'pump'kin," Tignor captioned the pic. "She is so happy to give her baby the perfect seed nutrients. I'm very passionate about breastfeeding. Just wanted to inspire other mamas to be creative for Halloween. #normalizebreastfeeding"

Taylor Tignor shared a picture of the pumpkin with the Facebook page called Breastfeeding Mama Talk, where it received thousands of likes and shares.

Tignor said her pumpkin has received positive feedback from her neighbors as well.